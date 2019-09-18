Micron Solutions Inc. (MICR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions Inc. 3 0.32 N/A -0.43 0.00 Intersect ENT Inc. 24 5.21 N/A -0.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Micron Solutions Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Micron Solutions Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions Inc. 0.00% -32.7% -11.3% Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.36 shows that Micron Solutions Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Intersect ENT Inc.’s 0.78 beta is the reason why it is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Micron Solutions Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Intersect ENT Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. Intersect ENT Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Micron Solutions Inc.

Dividends

Micron Solutions Inc. pays out an annual dividend of $503 per share while its dividend yield is 0%. Intersect ENT Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Micron Solutions Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intersect ENT Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Intersect ENT Inc. is $26.33, which is potential 43.64% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Micron Solutions Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 0% respectively. 9.9% are Micron Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.8% of Intersect ENT Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micron Solutions Inc. -1.22% -6.92% -13.9% -9.36% -30.06% -9.02% Intersect ENT Inc. -1.93% -12.13% -38.94% -32.04% -37.54% -29.84%

For the past year Micron Solutions Inc. has stronger performance than Intersect ENT Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Intersect ENT Inc. beats Micron Solutions Inc.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.