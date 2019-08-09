Micron Solutions Inc. (MICR)’s Financial Results Comparing With CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions Inc. 3 0.35 N/A -0.43 0.00 CHF Solutions Inc. 5 1.03 N/A -35.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Micron Solutions Inc. and CHF Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions Inc. 0.00% -32.7% -11.3% CHF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -188.5% -148.5%

Volatility & Risk

Micron Solutions Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.36. CHF Solutions Inc.’s 2.37 beta is the reason why it is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Micron Solutions Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival CHF Solutions Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. CHF Solutions Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Micron Solutions Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Micron Solutions Inc. and CHF Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 13.5%. Micron Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of CHF Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micron Solutions Inc. -1.22% -6.92% -13.9% -9.36% -30.06% -9.02% CHF Solutions Inc. -4.36% -4.36% -25.2% -66.67% -87.74% -58.3%

For the past year Micron Solutions Inc. has stronger performance than CHF Solutions Inc.

Summary

Micron Solutions Inc. beats CHF Solutions Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.