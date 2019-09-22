Micron Solutions Inc. (MICR) and ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Comparison side by side

Both Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) and ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Micron Solutions Inc.
|3
|0.32
|N/A
|-0.43
|0.00
|ViewRay Inc.
|7
|3.87
|N/A
|-1.20
|0.00
Demonstrates Micron Solutions Inc. and ViewRay Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Micron Solutions Inc. and ViewRay Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Micron Solutions Inc.
|0.00%
|-32.7%
|-11.3%
|ViewRay Inc.
|0.00%
|-80.1%
|-40.3%
Volatility and Risk
Micron Solutions Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.36. From a competition point of view, ViewRay Inc. has a 0.91 beta which is 9.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Micron Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, ViewRay Inc. which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. ViewRay Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Micron Solutions Inc.
Dividends
Micron Solutions Inc. pays out its dividends annually at $503 per share and 0% dividend yield. ViewRay Inc. does not offer a dividend.
Analyst Recommendations
Micron Solutions Inc. and ViewRay Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Micron Solutions Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|ViewRay Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively ViewRay Inc. has a consensus target price of $6, with potential upside of 71.92%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Micron Solutions Inc. and ViewRay Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 0% respectively. Micron Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of ViewRay Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Micron Solutions Inc.
|-1.22%
|-6.92%
|-13.9%
|-9.36%
|-30.06%
|-9.02%
|ViewRay Inc.
|-5.58%
|3.94%
|33.73%
|29.48%
|-22.22%
|47.61%
For the past year Micron Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while ViewRay Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors ViewRay Inc. beats Micron Solutions Inc.
ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.
