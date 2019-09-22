Micron Solutions Inc. (MICR) and ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Comparison side by side

Both Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) and ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions Inc. 3 0.32 N/A -0.43 0.00 ViewRay Inc. 7 3.87 N/A -1.20 0.00

Demonstrates Micron Solutions Inc. and ViewRay Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Micron Solutions Inc. and ViewRay Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions Inc. 0.00% -32.7% -11.3% ViewRay Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -40.3%

Volatility and Risk

Micron Solutions Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.36. From a competition point of view, ViewRay Inc. has a 0.91 beta which is 9.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Micron Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, ViewRay Inc. which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. ViewRay Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Micron Solutions Inc.

Dividends

Micron Solutions Inc. pays out its dividends annually at $503 per share and 0% dividend yield. ViewRay Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Micron Solutions Inc. and ViewRay Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ViewRay Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively ViewRay Inc. has a consensus target price of $6, with potential upside of 71.92%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Micron Solutions Inc. and ViewRay Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 0% respectively. Micron Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of ViewRay Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micron Solutions Inc. -1.22% -6.92% -13.9% -9.36% -30.06% -9.02% ViewRay Inc. -5.58% 3.94% 33.73% 29.48% -22.22% 47.61%

For the past year Micron Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while ViewRay Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors ViewRay Inc. beats Micron Solutions Inc.

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.