Micron Solutions Inc. (MICR) and SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Comparing side by side

Both Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) and SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions Inc. 3 0.37 N/A -0.43 0.00 SI-BONE Inc. 18 7.96 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Micron Solutions Inc. and SI-BONE Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions Inc. 0.00% -32.7% -11.3% SI-BONE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Micron Solutions Inc. are 1.4 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor SI-BONE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.1 and its Quick Ratio is 12.7. SI-BONE Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Micron Solutions Inc.

Dividends

Micron Solutions Inc. shareholders receive an annual dividend of $503 per share which is subject to 0% dividend yield. SI-BONE Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.8% of Micron Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.7% of SI-BONE Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 9.9% of Micron Solutions Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3% of SI-BONE Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micron Solutions Inc. -1.22% -6.92% -13.9% -9.36% -30.06% -9.02% SI-BONE Inc. -7.89% -11.25% 7.34% 3.99% 0% -13.93%

For the past year Micron Solutions Inc. was less bearish than SI-BONE Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors SI-BONE Inc. beats Micron Solutions Inc.

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.