Micron Solutions Inc. (MICR) and IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) Comparison side by side

Both Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) and IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions Inc. 3 0.35 N/A -0.43 0.00 IRIDEX Corporation 4 0.87 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Micron Solutions Inc. and IRIDEX Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Micron Solutions Inc. and IRIDEX Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions Inc. 0.00% -32.7% -11.3% IRIDEX Corporation 0.00% -42.8% -30.5%

Risk & Volatility

Micron Solutions Inc. has a beta of 0.36 and its 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. IRIDEX Corporation’s 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Micron Solutions Inc. are 1.4 and 0.7. Competitively, IRIDEX Corporation has 3.6 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. IRIDEX Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Micron Solutions Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Micron Solutions Inc. and IRIDEX Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 54.5%. Insiders owned 9.9% of Micron Solutions Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of IRIDEX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micron Solutions Inc. -1.22% -6.92% -13.9% -9.36% -30.06% -9.02% IRIDEX Corporation -3.64% -22.35% -27.12% -24.4% -55.38% -26.81%

For the past year Micron Solutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than IRIDEX Corporation.

Summary

Micron Solutions Inc. beats IRIDEX Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate that is used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.