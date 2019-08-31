Micron Solutions Inc. (MICR) and Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) Comparison side by side

Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) and Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions Inc. 3 0.36 N/A -0.43 0.00 Dynatronics Corporation 2 0.17 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Micron Solutions Inc. and Dynatronics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions Inc. 0.00% -32.7% -11.3% Dynatronics Corporation 0.00% -20.7% -5%

Risk & Volatility

Micron Solutions Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.36 beta. In other hand, Dynatronics Corporation has beta of 0.07 which is 93.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Micron Solutions Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Dynatronics Corporation is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Dividends

The annual dividend that Micron Solutions Inc. pay is $503 per share with a dividend yield of 0%. No dividend is paid out for Dynatronics Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.8% of Micron Solutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.3% of Dynatronics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Micron Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.6% of Dynatronics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micron Solutions Inc. -1.22% -6.92% -13.9% -9.36% -30.06% -9.02% Dynatronics Corporation -1.91% -9.41% -14.44% -41.44% -45.96% -43.59%

For the past year Micron Solutions Inc. was less bearish than Dynatronics Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Micron Solutions Inc. beats Dynatronics Corporation.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. The company also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products. In addition, it distributes additional exercise equipment, treatment tables, parallel bars, hand therapy products, hot and cold therapy products, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, walkers, treadmills, stair climbers, heating units for hot packs, whirlpools, electrodes, hydrotherapy and aquatic exercise products, clinical supplies, diagnostic and evaluation products, orthopedic supports, patient positioners, rehabilitation equipment, traction equipment, wound and edema care products, nutritional supplements, and portable electrotherapy products. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics through direct sales representatives and independent dealers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and product catalogs. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.