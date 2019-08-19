Microchiptechnology (MCHP) Shareholder M Kraus & Company Increased Its Stake by $488,310 as Stock Declined; Prologis (PLD) Holder 1832 Asset Management LP Has Decreased Stake as Stock Value Rose

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 246,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.82 million, down from 255,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $83.86. About 1.65 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500.

M Kraus & Company increased its stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Kraus & Company bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 42,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 36,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Kraus & Company who had been investing in Microchiptechnology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $90.05. About 2.42M shares traded or 1.23% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 04/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR MICROSEMI BUY; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 29/05/2018 – News On Microsemi Corp. (MSCC) Now Under MCHP; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Still Needs Taiwan Regulatory OK for Deal; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY GETS ANTITRUST CLEARANCE IN TAIWAN,; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 0% stake. Westchester Capital Incorporated invested 3.61% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Wyoming-based Southport Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Comerica State Bank stated it has 46,966 shares. Northern Corp reported 3.36M shares stake. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 9,462 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Comm reported 13,464 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 7,006 shares. Brown Advisory Lc accumulated 3,076 shares or 0.06% of the stock. National Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 3.45 million shares. Bb&T Securities Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 153,451 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System, New York-based fund reported 334,525 shares. Grandeur Peak Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Legacy Cap Prtnrs, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 35,800 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 1,874 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Microchip Technology Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microchip Technology Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – MCHP – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of MCHP August 16th Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Banks fall as yield curve inverts; RBC upgrades large-cap REITs – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prologis For Logistics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “If the Trade War Explodes, These 5 Stocks May Be the Safest Play Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,963 were accumulated by Campbell Company Adviser Limited Company. Michigan-based Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 1.27M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc has 64 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 9,603 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 23,205 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Cincinnati reported 140,000 shares. Westwood Grp accumulated 12,578 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp invested in 122,109 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Jane Street Group Inc Lc has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 4,219 shares. Putnam Invests Limited has 166,867 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc owns 48,331 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Badgley Phelps Bell Inc has 186,484 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.94M for 22.54 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 81,448 shares to 82,215 shares, valued at $8.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 616,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC).