Microchiptechnology (MCHP) Shareholder M Kraus & Company Increased Position; Cove Street Capital Upped Its Colfax (CFX) Position by $504,919

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 17,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 913,925 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13M, up from 896,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.49. About 648,732 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 17.73% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018

M Kraus & Company increased its stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Kraus & Company bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 36,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Kraus & Company who had been investing in Microchiptechnology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 1.17M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 15/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – MICROSEMI DEAL CLOSE REMAINS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN OTHER CLOSING CONDITIONS, INCLUDING APPROVAL BY TAIWAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION; 15/05/2018 – Microchip gets China antitrust approval to buy Microsemi; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SEES MICROSEMI MERGER COMPLETED JUNE 2018; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Senior Secured Notes Of Microchip Technology; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL- BELIEVE REVIEW PROCESS IS RUNNING SMOOTHLY; CO OPTIMISTIC IT WILL RECEIVE CLEARANCE SHORTLY; 17/05/2018 – China Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal, Signaling Thaw With U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Cap Limited Liability Co has 6,752 shares. Profund Lc invested in 31,139 shares or 0.12% of the stock. City Hldg reported 43,610 shares. Amp Cap Invsts holds 0.03% or 64,105 shares in its portfolio. Hallmark Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 1.87% or 206,641 shares. Villere St Denis J Lc invested 0.81% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Brown Advisory owns 0.05% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 219,385 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.03% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 60,938 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 635,000 shares. Tompkins Financial holds 5,928 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Boltwood invested in 20,395 shares. Alphamark Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 100 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.01% or 388 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.76M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How the Trade War Affects Chip Demand: Notes From Microchip’s Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Microchip Technology Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:MCHP) 6.7% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: MCHP – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Accelerate Smart Embedded Vision Designs with Microchip’s Expanding Low-Power FPGA Video and Image Processing Solutions – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Tech Stocks That Are Still Worth Your Time (And Money) – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $751,106 activity. 4,660 shares were sold by CHAPMAN MATTHEW W, worth $424,246 on Friday, February 15.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 113,696 shares to 244,262 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 28,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,064 shares, and cut its stake in The Bank Of New York Mellon Co (NYSE:BK).