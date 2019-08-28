Microchiptechnology (MCHP) Shareholder M Kraus & Company Has Upped Stake by $488,310 as Stock Declined; As Lennar (LEN) Stock Declined, Smead Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $692,860

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $50.43. About 1.26 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC

M Kraus & Company increased its stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Kraus & Company bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 42,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 36,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Kraus & Company who had been investing in Microchiptechnology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $84.58. About 641,676 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 13/04/2018 – Microchip Tech: Antitrust Review Continues in Several Countries; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Incorporated Prices $2.0 Billion Note Offering; 20/04/2018 – MICROSEMI/MICROCHIP BEING REVIEWED PER MOFCOM SIMPLE PROCEDURE; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ANTICIPATES THAT MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees $300M Synergies in Third Year After Close; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba1 CFR TO MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY; NEW SENIOR SEC; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns a ‘BB+’ First-Time Rating to Microchip Technology; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces MOFCOM Review Of Its Acquisition Of Microsemi Under Simplified Procedure; 09/05/2018 – Microsemi Agrees to Additonal Disclosures Related to Pending Sale to Microchi; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN – SEC FILING

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 94,922 shares to 496,513 shares, valued at $99.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 1,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,686 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

