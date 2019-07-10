Microchiptechnology (MCHP) Holder M Kraus & Company Boosted Position; United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) Stock Rose While Curbstone Financial Management Increased by $642,048 Its Position

M Kraus & Company increased its stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Kraus & Company bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 36,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Kraus & Company who had been investing in Microchiptechnology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $89.22. About 1.57 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 28/03/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – INTENDS TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS, CASH, BORROWINGS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION, OTHER AMOUNTS PAYABLE FOR MICROSEMI DEAL; 04/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Intention to Offer Senior Secured Notes of Multiple Tranches; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS MOFCOM REVIEW OF PURCHASE OF MICRO; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Gross Margin 61.4%; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Still Needs Taiwan Regulatory OK for Deal; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $2.0B NOTE OFFERING; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – REGARDING PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, ON MAY 7TH, 2018, RECEIVED JAPAN ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 5,016 shares as the company's stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,440 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 20,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies (Utx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $130.39. About 2.88 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500.



Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $751,106 activity. The insider LITTLE MITCHELL R sold 3,585 shares worth $326,860.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 3,683 are owned by Sigma Planning. Marsico Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 49,149 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Hallmark Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Farmers Bank & Trust has 184 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Prns Incorporated has invested 0.25% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). First Fincl Corp In, Indiana-based fund reported 374 shares. Btim Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,347 shares. Bb&T Secs Llc accumulated 0.12% or 153,451 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 825,551 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership invested in 426 shares. Tegean Capital Lc invested 5.08% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 3,193 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life accumulated 0.2% or 16,137 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 57,439 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M worth of stock or 10,089 shares. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 310 shares to 2,786 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (T) (NYSE:T) by 17,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,162 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Us Preferred Stock (PFF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate holds 0.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 37,073 shares. Halsey Incorporated Ct holds 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,732 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 91,415 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Bailard Inc holds 0.08% or 9,921 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 13,901 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. City holds 1.11% or 30,417 shares in its portfolio. Cim Limited Liability owns 2,566 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co reported 0.43% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has 11,000 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Kingfisher Limited Liability Co invested 0.43% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Proffitt & Goodson owns 7,267 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Evermay Wealth Ltd reported 7,681 shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank Inc reported 0.78% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

