Microchiptechnology (MCHP) Holder M Kraus & Company Has Boosted Stake; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Lifted Its Zendesk (ZEN) Holding by $12.43 Million

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company's stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33 million, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $90.9. About 904,130 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500.

M Kraus & Company increased its stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Kraus & Company bought 5,955 shares as the company's stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 36,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Kraus & Company who had been investing in Microchiptechnology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $89.74. About 1.81 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 828,030 shares to 279,635 shares, valued at $35.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 37,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,500 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $751,106 activity. 4,660 shares valued at $424,246 were sold by CHAPMAN MATTHEW W on Friday, February 15.