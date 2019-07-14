Microchip Technology (MCHP) Valuation Declined While Godsey & Gibb Associates Raised Holding by $891,340; Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Parametricte (PTC)

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Parametricte (PTC) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 4,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,343 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, up from 23,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Parametricte for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $91.07. About 693,160 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$315M; 06/03/2018 – PTC Introduces New Augmented Reality Capabilities and Spatial Tracking with Creo AR Design Share; 08/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Rev $307.9M; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS SAYS PANKAJ GOEL TO ACT AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 EPS (GAAP) $0.31 -$0.38; 12/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FINANCIAL 4Q LOSS 1.1B RUPEES VS 1.1B PROFIT Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ REV $308.2M, EST. $302.9M

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 10,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 185,021 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.35 million, up from 174,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $91.71. About 1.58 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 31/05/2018 – Increase System Performance in Closed-loop Control Applications with New PIC® and AVR® MCUs; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Exits Valvoline, Cuts Microchip; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 20/04/2018 – Microsemi/Microchip Being Reviewed Under Mofcom Simple Procedure; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: China, Signaling Thaw With U.S. Over Trade, Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In China, Japan, The Philippines, Germany And Austria For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces MOFCOM Review Of Its Acquisition Of Microsemi Under Simplified Procedure

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mgmt Lc holds 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 125,912 shares. Qs Limited Liability Co owns 1,100 shares. Rice Hall James Associate Limited Liability stated it has 171,109 shares. Ems Cap LP stated it has 729,170 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.03% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 109,632 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Liability has 7,946 shares. 5,345 are owned by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Fmr Limited Com invested in 0.09% or 8.38 million shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.2% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 70,498 shares. 158,983 were reported by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Carmignac Gestion invested 1.99% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Robecosam Ag invested in 1.14% or 300,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 5,046 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.06% or 27,644 shares.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 1,555 shares to 99,313 shares, valued at $29.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Ch (NYSE:JPM) by 5,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 787,865 shares, and cut its stake in Delltechnologies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial invested in 0.36% or 1.06 million shares. Aristotle Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 5.62M shares. 50,661 were reported by Retail Bank. Vident Advisory Limited Com holds 150,727 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,742 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Montana-based Da Davidson And has invested 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). City Company holds 1.02% or 43,610 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc accumulated 2,000 shares. Fiduciary Trust Com owns 20,369 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0.21% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Mirae Asset Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Tegean Cap Lc owns 90,000 shares for 5.08% of their portfolio. Horizon Investments Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 2,630 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.44% stake. Asset Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 26,825 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $751,106 activity. Shares for $326,860 were sold by LITTLE MITCHELL R on Wednesday, February 13.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,634 shares to 7,088 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.