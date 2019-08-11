Microchip Technology (MCHP) to pay $0.37 on Sep 4, 2019; Macquarie Group LTD Increased Conagra Brands (CAG) Stake

Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) is expected to pay $0.37 on Sep 4, 2019. (NASDAQ:MCHP) shareholders before Aug 20, 2019 will receive the $0.37 dividend. Microchip Technology Inc’s current price of $87.85 translates into 0.42% yield. Microchip Technology Inc’s dividend has Aug 21, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.25% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $87.85. About 1.88 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 12/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In China, Japan, The Philippines, Germany And Austria For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: China, Signaling Thaw With U.S. Over Trade, Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Incorporated Prices $2.0 Billion Note Offering; 22/05/2018 – Fitch’s Actions Affect $13.3 Billion of Total Microchip Debt; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O – PRICING OF TWO SERIES OF ITS NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.0 BLN IN AN UNREGISTERED OFFERING; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $200M-$250M; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Senior Secured Notes Of Microchip Technology; 09/05/2018 – Microsemi Agrees to Additonal Disclosures Related to Pending Sale to Microchi

Macquarie Group Ltd increased Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) stake by 2.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Macquarie Group Ltd acquired 116,561 shares as Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)’s stock declined 4.21%. The Macquarie Group Ltd holds 5.13M shares with $142.31 million value, up from 5.01M last quarter. Conagra Brands Inc now has $13.93B valuation. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 2.38 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Sees Higher Profit Despite Rising Costs; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH FTC OBJECTION TO SALE OF WESSON OIL BRAND TO J.M. SMUCKER AND IS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Margin Near Low End of Range of 15.9% to 16.3%; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker, Conagra to Terminate Agreement to Acquire Wesson Oil Brand From Conagra; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman

Among 8 analysts covering Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microchip has $130 highest and $90 lowest target. $109’s average target is 24.08% above currents $87.85 stock price. Microchip had 17 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Mizuho. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, March 6. B. Riley & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, May 6 report. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 5. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of MCHP in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. $424,246 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) was sold by CHAPMAN MATTHEW W on Friday, February 15. LITTLE MITCHELL R had sold 3,585 shares worth $326,860 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Microchip Technology Incorporated shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0.03% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Utd Services Automobile Association reported 508,819 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 0.03% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 973,674 shares. Moreover, Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Oppenheimer & holds 27,039 shares. Counselors Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Envestnet Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 248,854 shares. Westpac holds 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 30,542 shares. Chemical Bankshares has 29,915 shares. Deltec Asset Ltd Co reported 0.07% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Quantres Asset Mngmt has 19,300 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus reported 398 shares. First Bancorporation reported 5,751 shares. 95,498 are held by Muhlenkamp. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest holds 0.03% or 64,855 shares in its portfolio.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, makes, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company has market cap of $20.91 billion. The firm offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It has a 61.87 P/E ratio. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, radio frequency , drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; and memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, and serial static random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices.

Among 6 analysts covering Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Conagra Brands Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 22. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32 target in Friday, March 22 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Credit Suisse. Jefferies maintained Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) rating on Thursday, March 21. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $44 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,931 are held by Heritage Investors Mngmt. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,465 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Stoneridge Ltd Liability holds 227,100 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Cambridge Research Advsrs Inc accumulated 69,482 shares. Hudock Gp holds 0.01% or 555 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Capital, New York-based fund reported 295,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 805,956 shares. Synovus reported 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Ubs Oconnor Limited Co reported 650,000 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 47,992 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.04% or 25,600 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 833,504 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $668,250 were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P on Friday, June 28. $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares were bought by GREGOR JOIE A. 1,600 shares were bought by Arora Anil, worth $48,096 on Tuesday, April 16.