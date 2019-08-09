Microchip Technology (MCHP) to pay $0.37 on Sep 4, 2019; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI)

Among 2 analysts covering Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intra-Cellular Therapies has $28 highest and $26 lowest target. $27’s average target is 188.46% above currents $9.36 stock price. Intra-Cellular Therapies had 4 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. See Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) latest ratings:

Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) is expected to pay $0.37 on Sep 4, 2019. (NASDAQ:MCHP) shareholders before Aug 20, 2019 will receive the $0.37 dividend. Microchip Technology Inc’s current price of $90.80 translates into 0.40% yield. Microchip Technology Inc’s dividend has Aug 21, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.69% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $90.8. About 2.04 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ANTICIPATES THAT MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI DEAL WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 27, 2013 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Closes $68.78/Share Buy Of Microsemi; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS INTENTION TO OFFER SR SECURED; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY GETS ANTITRUST CLEARANCE IN TAIWAN,; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $2.0B NOTE OFFERING; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Anticipates Merger Will Be Completed in June

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company has market cap of $526.56 million. The firm is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. It currently has negative earnings. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.25 million activity. Alafi Christopher D bought $1.26 million worth of stock or 100,000 shares.

The stock increased 3.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 835,989 shares traded. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 57.38% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, makes, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company has market cap of $21.61 billion. The firm offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It has a 63.94 P/E ratio. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, radio frequency , drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; and memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, and serial static random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. 4,660 shares valued at $424,246 were sold by CHAPMAN MATTHEW W on Friday, February 15. Another trade for 3,585 shares valued at $326,860 was made by LITTLE MITCHELL R on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.