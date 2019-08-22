Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stock Price Declined While Royal London Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding; Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Holder Marathon Partners Equity Management Decreased Its Stake by $6.24 Million as Stock Declined

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 645,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.96 million, down from 790,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $38.04. About 612,016 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 32.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 42,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 86,878 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 billion, down from 129,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $89.78. About 908,572 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 29/05/2018 – News On Microsemi Corp. (MSCC) Now Under MCHP; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECH -CEO SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM CHINA, ZTE ON EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O – PRICING OF TWO SERIES OF ITS NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.0 BLN IN AN UNREGISTERED OFFERING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Exits Valvoline, Cuts Microchip; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Still Needs Taiwan Regulatory OK for Deal; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Anticipates Merger Will Be Completed in June; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – Increase System Performance in Closed-loop Control Applications with New PIC® and AVR® MCUs; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.49, EST. $1.44; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In China, Japan, The Philippines, Germany And Austria For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 20,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $11.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E L F Beauty Inc by 4.29M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.25M for 8.72 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.