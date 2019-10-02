Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stock Price Declined While Cibc World Markets Has Decreased Its Position by $502,498; Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Cut Its Rogers (ROG) Stake by $352,600

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 47.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 5,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 6,373 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 12,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $91.26. About 409,415 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR MICROSEMI BUY; 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Net $146.7M; 22/05/2018 – Fitch’s Actions Affect $13.3 Billion of Total Microchip Debt; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON REPORTS OF MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL – “CANNOT CONFIRM TODAY’S REPORT IN THE PRESS THAT CHINA’S MOFCOM HAS CLEARED” DEAL; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI DEAL WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 20/04/2018 – Microsemi/Microchip Being Reviewed Under Mofcom Simple Procedure; 15/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – MICROSEMI DEAL CLOSE REMAINS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN OTHER CLOSING CONDITIONS, INCLUDING APPROVAL BY TAIWAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Closing Microsemi Buy In Late May or Early June

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 25.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 2,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 6,069 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, down from 8,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $130.82. About 15,389 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $627.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) by 16,066 shares to 327,259 shares, valued at $9.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insteel Indust Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 51,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 395,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 3.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ROG’s profit will be $25.43 million for 23.87 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold ROG shares while 54 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 16.05 million shares or 1.35% less from 16.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 83,582 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 12,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, American has 0.01% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Shelton Capital Management invested in 1,842 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 13,495 are owned by Pinebridge Investments L P. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,857 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt reported 4,173 shares. Moreover, Millennium Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 99,277 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 1.96 million shares. Chatham Gru Inc owns 14,797 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated owns 132,919 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Sei Company has invested 0.05% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Victory Capital holds 52,342 shares. Asset Management holds 0.01% or 3,141 shares. United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Partners Llp has invested 0.04% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG).

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Rogers Corp (ROG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “FDA Approval of Roche Cancer Drug Confirms Beginning of New Oncology Era – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rogers Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $22.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 3,992 shares to 12,716 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 6,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,351 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microchip Technology (MCHP) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microchip Technology Earnings Preview: Huge Short Interest Ratio Could Help The Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SOXX, LRCX, AMD, MCHP: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boltwood Cap Management accumulated 21,265 shares. 2,390 were accumulated by Next Fincl Grp Incorporated. Mar Vista Prtn Lc accumulated 2.53% or 1.10 million shares. Lpl invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Ltd holds 0.94% or 104,145 shares in its portfolio. Cls Invests Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 242 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs owns 1,217 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Comm Ma owns 2.64M shares. Stephens Ar holds 17,996 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wms Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 2,592 shares in its portfolio. Friess Assoc Ltd Liability Corp, Wyoming-based fund reported 122,700 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1,050 shares. Of Virginia Va invested in 124,698 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Aperio Gru Ltd, a California-based fund reported 137,150 shares. First Trust Advsr LP has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, down 22.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.68 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $311.85M for 17.42 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.80% EPS growth.