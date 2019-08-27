Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stock Declined While First Mercantile Trust Co Raised by $327,508 Its Holding; Tiger Eye Capital Upped Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake by $13.74 Million as Share Value Rose

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 2003.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 40,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 42,289 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46M, up from 2,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $348.74. About 285,339 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 52.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 3,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 11,591 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, up from 7,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $84.73. About 2.69 million shares traded or 13.73% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees $300M Synergies in Third Year After Close; 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closi; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Net $146.7M; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES MICROSEMI ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY DECLARES QTRLY CASH DIV OF 36.35C/SHR; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.49, EST. $1.44; 21/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Intention to Offer Senior Secured Notes of Multiple Tranches; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP SAYS MICROSEMI APP ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY MOFCOM

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DAT: Truckload Spot Rates Slip Seasonally, But Uncertainty Looms – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Roper Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Roper Technologies Announces Record 2018 Financial Results NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Record Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Roper Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROP) 10% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 36,685 shares to 2,858 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 2,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sum Up The Pieces: FXL Could Be Worth $75 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Microchip Technology (MCHP) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microchip Technology Announces Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EXPE, INCY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 7,112 shares to 12,544 shares, valued at $838,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 6,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,087 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).