Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stake Maintained by Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc; Valero Energy New (VLO) Shareholder Arosa Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake by $3.16 Million

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 9.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 150,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.44M, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.06. About 3.30M shares traded or 27.47% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces MOFCOM Review Of Its Acquisition Of Microsemi Under Simplified Procedure; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.49, EST. $1.44; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY DECLARES QTRLY CASH DIV OF 36.35C/SHR; 05/03/2018 – Digital control meets intelligent analog to streamline design; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – EXPECTED THAT WITH SUCH NET PROCEEDS TO BE RELEASED TO FINANCE CONSUMMATION OF ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI CORPORATION; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – INTENDS TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS, CASH, BORROWINGS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION, OTHER AMOUNTS PAYABLE FOR MICROSEMI DEAL; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ANTICIPATES THAT MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 27, 2013 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 37,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33M, down from 147,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 3.29 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refining Segment Operating Income $922M; 19/04/2018 – Valero shuts units at Quebec refinery for maintenance work; 15/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery completes large hydrocracker restart; 30/04/2018 – The combined company that would leapfrog Valero Energy as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 28/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281217 – VALERO PARTNERS PORT ARTHUR; 26/04/2018 – Valero plans second coker at Port Arthur refinery; 20/04/2018 – Valero shuts Texas City gasoline unit as explosion probe begins; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY BLAST HAPPENED ON A UNIT: OFFICIAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 1.04M shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $9.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:APC) by 57,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cactus Inc.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $755.21 million for 11.34 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $751,106 activity. $326,860 worth of stock was sold by LITTLE MITCHELL R on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.