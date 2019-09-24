Microchip Technology (MCHP) Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Boosted Its Stake; Holder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Upped Gildan Activewear (GIL) Position

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $90.64. About 1.16 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $2.0B NOTE OFFERING; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $250 MLN; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP SAYS MICROSEMI APP ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY MOFCOM; 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Still Needs Taiwan Regulatory OK for Deal; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closi; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 27, 2013 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Digital control meets intelligent analog to streamline design; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Closes $68.78/Share Buy Of Microsemi

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 64.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 22,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 57,046 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21 million, up from 34,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.13. About 364,561 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500.

