Microchip Technology (MCHP) Shareholder Segall Bryant & Hamill Cut Its Position; Laurion Capital Management LP Holds Holding in Sherwin Williams Co (Put) (SHW)

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (Put) (SHW) by 170.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 7,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 12,200 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59M, up from 4,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $540.27. About 154,810 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 6,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 901,148 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.12 million, down from 908,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.75. About 725,836 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Cfr To Microchip Technology; New Senior Secured Debt At Baa3; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Completion of Microsemi Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q EPS 58c; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.49, EST. $1.44; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Senior Secured Notes Of Microchip Technology; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY DECLARES QTRLY CASH DIV OF 36.35C/SHR; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR MICROSEMI BUY; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – REGARDING PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, ON MAY 7TH, 2018, RECEIVED JAPAN ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Gross Margin 61.4%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maryland-based Founders Lc has invested 0.41% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Lionstone Cap Ltd Liability holds 4.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 20,270 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.11% or 3,072 shares. Essex Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 12 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt stated it has 24,929 shares. Proshare Lc holds 191,946 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. State Street invested in 3.65M shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 1,696 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation has 0.23% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 61,783 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0.06% or 991,772 shares in its portfolio. Tdam Usa reported 4,769 shares stake. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.3% stake. King Luther Capital Corp reported 61,300 shares. 1,675 are held by San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $10.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 40,400 shares to 154,700 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (Call) (NYSE:PSX) by 122,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,400 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corporation has invested 0.05% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.09% or 27.54 million shares. First Long Island Investors Llc holds 85,640 shares. Focused Wealth Management has invested 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). First Savings Bank reported 5,506 shares. Iberiabank Corp owns 5,358 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.45% or 844,987 shares. 248,895 are held by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Company invested in 54 shares or 0% of the stock. Roosevelt Invest Group reported 2.48% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Qs Invsts Ltd owns 0% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 2,762 shares. Pnc Fin Ser accumulated 92,456 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Carroll Financial Associates Inc accumulated 1,217 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Van Eck Associates Corp holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 1.08M shares.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.31 EPS, down 22.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.68 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $311.84 million for 17.51 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.80% EPS growth.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 35,417 shares to 165,329 shares, valued at $13.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cohu Inc Com (NASDAQ:COHU) by 146,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 631,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS).