Microchip Technology (MCHP) Shareholder Roosevelt Investment Group Upped Its Stake by $2.58 Million as Stock Price Declined; Element Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by $18.69 Million

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 81.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 154,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The hedge fund held 34,032 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, down from 188,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $121.4. About 328,202 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 31,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 242,466 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12M, up from 211,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $90.34. About 934,241 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Closing Microsemi Buy In Late May or Early June; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns a ‘BB+’ First-Time Rating to Microchip Technology; Outlook Stable; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR MICROSEMI BUY; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Cash Flow From Operations $359.6M; 17/05/2018 – China Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal, Signaling Thaw With U.S; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL- BELIEVE REVIEW PROCESS IS RUNNING SMOOTHLY; CO OPTIMISTIC IT WILL RECEIVE CLEARANCE SHORTLY; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $751,106 activity. LITTLE MITCHELL R also sold $326,860 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 20,747 shares to 19,360 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,684 shares, and cut its stake in E O G Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 56,896 shares to 126,044 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $168.32M for 22.32 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

