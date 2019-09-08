Microchip Technology (MCHP) Shareholder Roosevelt Investment Group Has Raised Its Holding by $2.58 Million as Stock Declined; Somerset Trust Company Continues to Hold Holding in Centene Del Com (CNC)

Somerset Trust Company increased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (CNC) by 99.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company bought 7,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 15,964 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $847,000, up from 8,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 3.08 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 31,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 242,466 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12M, up from 211,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $90.52. About 3.01M shares traded or 27.55% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ANTICIPATES THAT MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Incorporated Prices $2.0 Billion Note Offering; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP SAYS MICROSEMI APP ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY MOFCOM; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR A $3.0 BLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE ON MAY 29, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Digital control meets intelligent analog to streamline design; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 12/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – INTENDS TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS, CASH, BORROWINGS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION, OTHER AMOUNTS PAYABLE FOR MICROSEMI DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Capital Expenditures $70M-$90M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus has 3,616 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1St Source Bancorporation reported 0.21% stake. Parkside Bancorp And holds 0.01% or 433 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 683 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 2,830 shares. Regions Fin reported 0.01% stake. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.4% or 192,905 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) has invested 0.09% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust Co has invested 0.23% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Coastline holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 6,650 shares. First Fin State Bank invested in 0.07% or 5,751 shares. Miller Howard Investments New York accumulated 40,300 shares. Timessquare Mngmt Lc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 541,400 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 16.52 million shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Incorporated has 18,354 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Lns (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6,152 shares to 121,381 shares, valued at $17.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E O G Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,959 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 218 shares. Retail Bank Of The West has 0.3% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 48,437 shares. The Tennessee-based Aldebaran has invested 1.61% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Contravisory Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Enterprise Financial reported 893 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.04% or 30,000 shares. City Comm reported 0% stake. Wolverine Asset Lc has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 17,550 are owned by Roberts Glore & Il. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.04% or 140,219 shares. Globeflex LP invested in 20,108 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 171,841 shares. Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 12,402 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 52,422 shares. Moreover, Hudson Bay Cap Lp has 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.