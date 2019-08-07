Microchip Technology (MCHP) Shareholder Partner Investment Management LP Has Boosted Its Position; Country Club Trust Company Increases Holding in International Business Machs (IBM)

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 11,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 77,451 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.93 million, up from 66,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $140.73. About 4.72 million shares traded or 30.29% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 19/03/2018 – Intersections Inc. Launches AI-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 15.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 4,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 31,111 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 26,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 4.23M shares traded or 60.20% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Net $146.7M; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces MOFCOM Review Of Its Acquisition Of Microsemi Under Simplified Procedure; 28/03/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Microchip Technology Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHP); 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O – PRICING OF TWO SERIES OF ITS NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.0 BLN IN AN UNREGISTERED OFFERING; 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER; 12/03/2018 – Zecotek Introduces Innovative Wireless ASIC Microchip For Positron Emission Tomography Medical Imaging

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,869 shares to 86,703 shares, valued at $16.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 34,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,954 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. Shares for $326,860 were sold by LITTLE MITCHELL R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unity Biotechnology Inc by 302,768 shares to 5,962 shares, valued at $48,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penumbra Inc by 3,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,144 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc.

