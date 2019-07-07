Microchip Technology (MCHP) Shareholder Partner Investment Management LP Boosted Its Holding; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Valuation Rose, Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Raised Holding

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 15.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 4,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,111 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 26,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $89.23. About 1.27M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O – PRICING OF TWO SERIES OF ITS NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.0 BLN IN AN UNREGISTERED OFFERING; 22/05/2018 – Fitch’s Actions Affect $13.3 Billion of Total Microchip Debt; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Completion of Microsemi Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Adj EPS $1.40; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECH -CEO SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM CHINA, ZTE ON EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS MOFCOM REVIEW OF PURCHASE OF MICRO; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS INTENDS TO OFFER THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT UP TO $2 BLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 16,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 451,957 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.40M, up from 435,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 11.81 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 994 shares to 662 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,717 shares, and cut its stake in Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $751,106 activity. LITTLE MITCHELL R sold $326,860 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/25/2019: MCHP,COUP,AMZN,RIOT,NOK,ERIK – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microchip (MCHP) Guides Lower Earnings & Revenues in Q4 – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microchip: Time To Buy This Company At A Decent Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microchip Technology declares $0.365 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microchip (MCHP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Palo Alto Completes PureSec Buyout, Boosts Prisma Strategy – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Logitech Puts Boardroom Video Devices Under Vigil Via Cloud – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/14/2019: AVGO, SNE, GRMN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Spotify, Microsoft, Cisco and Facebook – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $523.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 101,844 shares to 73,345 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 28,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,913 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

