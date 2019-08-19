Microchip Technology (MCHP) Shareholder Nbt Bank N A Has Decreased Its Position; As Verisign (VRSN) Market Value Rose, Holder Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $317,112

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 25.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 1,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, down from 6,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $207.9. About 112,586 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 26.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 8,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 24,315 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 32,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $90.04. About 673,513 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In U.S. For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.49, EST. $1.44; 22/04/2018 – DJ Microchip Technology Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHP); 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI DEAL WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON REPORTS OF MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL – “CANNOT CONFIRM TODAY’S REPORT IN THE PRESS THAT CHINA’S MOFCOM HAS CLEARED” DEAL; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR A $3.0 BLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY DECLARES QTRLY CASH DIV OF 36.35C/SHR

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.87 million for 43.68 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,130 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexshares Mstar Glbl Upstrm N (GUNR) by 22,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS).