Microchip Technology (MCHP) Shareholder Friess Associates Has Lowered Its Stake by $5.84 Million; As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stock Price Declined, Holder Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Trimmed Holding by $315,700

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 14,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 107,385 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47M, down from 121,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 7.41M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500.

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) by 35.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 67,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 122,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.64M, down from 190,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $95. About 1.54 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 29/05/2018 – News On Microsemi Corp. (MSCC) Now Under MCHP; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech: On Schedule to Close Microsemi Acquisition Sometime During June; 05/03/2018 – Digital control meets intelligent analog to streamline design; 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Still Needs Taiwan Regulatory OK for Deal; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON REPORTS OF MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL – “CANNOT CONFIRM TODAY’S REPORT IN THE PRESS THAT CHINA’S MOFCOM HAS CLEARED” DEAL; 22/05/2018 – Fitch’s Actions Affect $13.3 Billion of Total Microchip Debt; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES MICROSEMI ACQUISITION

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyft Inc. by 128,500 shares to 183,500 shares, valued at $12.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pluralsight Inc. by 89,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Chicken Soup For The Soul.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Field Main Fincl Bank invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Ameritas Invest stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 8,245 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.1% or 64,047 shares. 388 are owned by Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Nbt Natl Bank N A holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 23,988 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 0% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 10,676 shares. Markel holds 0.21% or 159,000 shares. 132,945 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.06% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Advsrs Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 121,357 shares. 35,183 were reported by Norinchukin Financial Bank The. Dorsey & Whitney Co Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). California-based Rnc Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.31 EPS, down 22.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.68 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $311.84 million for 18.13 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next invested in 0% or 431 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 14,200 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has 7,347 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 9,274 shares. Advisors Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 127,391 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Waddell Reed Fin holds 0.08% or 1.32 million shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 7.56M are owned by Apg Asset Management Nv. Cypress Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) invested in 2.02% or 73,868 shares. First Republic Inv Management Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 32,024 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Llc has 0.11% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 50,104 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Com invested in 50,304 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 466,676 shares. 1,806 were reported by Carroll Associate Inc. Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited holds 34,210 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. The insider DELANEY PETER B bought $173,524. $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares were bought by BEST RHYS J.