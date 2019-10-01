Microchip Technology (MCHP) Shareholder Fifth Third Bancorp Lowered Holding by $3.66 Million; Penobscot Investment Management Company Maintains Stake in Heico (HEI)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 42,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 341,432 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.60M, down from 383,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 1.12M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q EPS 58c; 04/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Digital control meets intelligent analog to streamline design; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Net $146.7M; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECH -CEO SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM CHINA, ZTE ON EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 31/05/2018 – Increase System Performance in Closed-loop Control Applications with New PIC® and AVR® MCUs; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Cfr To Microchip Technology; New Senior Secured Debt At Baa3; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba1 CFR TO MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY; NEW SENIOR SEC

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Heico Corp (HEI) by 25.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 3,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 18,982 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, up from 15,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Heico Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $124.88. About 690,490 shares traded or 19.10% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C; 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO APPROXIMATE $310 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $50 MLN IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – UNIT ACQUIRED 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER BEACON PRODUCT LINE OF INSTRUMAR LIMITED IN ALL CASH DEAL; 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A)

