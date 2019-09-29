Microchip Technology (MCHP) Share Value Declined While Tegean Capital Management Boosted Holding by $3.01 Million; Cooper Creek Partners Management Holding in Noodles And Company (NDLS) Has Cut by $1.62 Million as Stock Value Rose

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $91.29. About 1.21M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech: On Schedule to Close Microsemi Acquisition Sometime During June; 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Microchip gets China antitrust approval to buy Microsemi; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns a ‘BB+’ First-Time Rating to Microchip Technology; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS MOFCOM REVIEW OF PURCHASE OF MICRO; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Microchip Technology Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHP); 13/04/2018 – Microchip Tech: Antitrust Review Continues in Several Countries; 17/05/2018 – China Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal, Signaling Thaw With U.S

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Noodles And Company (NDLS) by 50.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 231,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 229,339 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81 million, down from 461,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Noodles And Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.49. About 369,146 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 11/04/2018 – Noodles & Company Celebrates The End Of Tax Season With Appetizing Offer To Help Americans De-stress; 20/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO CLIMBS 7.3% TO HIGHEST SINCE 2016; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Rev $110.5M; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1C TO EPS 3C, EST. EPS 3C; 02/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Launches Zucchini Noodles Nationwide; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Co Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS CONTINUING A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT FOR ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Loss/Shr 1c

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79 million and $113.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 342,907 shares. First Republic invested in 0.28% or 587,389 shares. Advsrs Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 121,357 shares. 6,340 are owned by Coastline Tru. Friess Associates Ltd reported 122,700 shares stake. Crossvault Capital Mgmt accumulated 13,208 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.02% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Hills Bancorp accumulated 15,759 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.07% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 53,500 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg reported 199,668 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 78,344 shares. Trust Communications Of Virginia Va accumulated 1.4% or 124,698 shares. Moreover, Amer Century Inc has 0.11% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Blackrock reported 16.90 million shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards And Co holds 0.01% or 1,942 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Microchip Technology to Webcast Annual Shareholders’ Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 9, 2018 : MCHP, INVH, ICUI, NWSA, OLED, AL, TARO, AQN, PLNT, JCOM, VSAT, RBA – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microchip: A Bottom Is Possibly In – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Microchip Technology Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:MCHP) 6.7% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Simplify Power Delivery (PD) in Growing USB Type-Câ„¢ Charging Market with Two USB-PD Solutions from Microchip – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $261.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 178,067 shares to 465,247 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acacia Communications by 27,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Analysts await Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NDLS’s profit will be $3.09 million for 19.61 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Noodles & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Noodles & Company (NDLS) CEO Dave Boennighausen on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Noodles & Company Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Noodles & Company Offers Guests Tax Season Relief – PRNewswire” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Noodles: Stay Away – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold NDLS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 24.01 million shares or 1.24% more from 23.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Geode Capital Management Limited Com reported 480,994 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street accumulated 463,411 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 33,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 57,340 shares. Federated Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 211 shares. Prospector Prtn Lc reported 0.66% stake. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 942,759 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 43,961 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Plc accumulated 18,408 shares. Next Fincl holds 26 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Company invested in 15,890 shares or 0% of the stock. 346,457 are owned by D E Shaw And Inc. Gru One Trading LP reported 18,142 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 2,123 shares.