Microchip Technology (MCHP) Share Price Declined While Wisconsin Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; As Barrett Business Services In (BBSI) Share Price Rose, Holder Heartland Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $6.29 Million

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 39,730 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, down from 44,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.35. About 1.85 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 02/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SEES MICROSEMI MERGER COMPLETED JUNE 2018; 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In China, Japan, The Philippines, Germany And Austria For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech: On Schedule to Close Microsemi Acquisition Sometime During June; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE ON MAY 29, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Raises Quarterly Dividend to 36.35c From 36.3c; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS INTENDS TO OFFER THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT UP TO $2 BLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns a ‘BB+’ First-Time Rating to Microchip Technology; Outlook Stable

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Barrett Business Services In (BBSI) by 33.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.71% . The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.76 million, down from 246,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Barrett Business Services In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $653.91M market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 64,950 shares traded or 35.51% up from the average. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 3.58% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical BBSI News: 26/03/2018 – Full Docket of Collectible Convertibles, Roadsters, and Spectacular Collections Headline Barrett-Jackson’s 16th Annual Palm Beach Auction, Live on Proxibid; 01/05/2018 – Barrett Business Services 1Q Rev $224M; 12/04/2018 – MI House GOP: Barrett plan ensuring farmers continue to receive tax exemptions heads to governor; 15/03/2018 – Gatorade® National Boys Basketball Player Of The Year: R.J. Barrett; 26/03/2018 – Full Docket of Collectible Convertibles, Roadsters, and Spectacular Collections Headline Barrett-Jackson’s 16th Annual Palm; 01/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Saints Sign Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett To Three-Year Deal; 15/05/2018 – OspreyData Names Key Oil & Gas Industry Veterans Jeremy Bingham and Barrett Cousins to Executive Team; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett’s bill part of measures protecting state interests from drone interference; 17/04/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett plan allows young victims to utilize courtroom support dogs; 08/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Coordinating Center: Natural History of Barrett’s Esophagus Using Tethered Capsule Endomicroscopy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold BBSI shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 3.50% more from 5.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,030 were accumulated by Tudor Inv Et Al. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 0% or 32,527 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc has 0% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 10,956 shares. Ironwood Investment Management Llc has invested 3.78% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Howe Rusling Incorporated holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 79,856 were accumulated by Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 4,394 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 4,649 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd stated it has 3,490 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Texas-based United Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) for 489,806 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co reported 9,129 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 13,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abraxas Pete Corp (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 486,700 shares to 2.41M shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 67,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Stock Yds Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,000 shares to 41,000 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

