Microchip Technology (MCHP) Position Maintained by Tegean Capital Management Llc; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Raised Holding

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 1.21 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Gets U.S. Antitrust Clearance for Microsemi Buy; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba1 CFR TO MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY; NEW SENIOR SEC; 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR A $3.0 BLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 12/03/2018 – Zecotek Introduces Innovative Wireless ASIC Microchip For Positron Emission Tomography Medical Imaging; 02/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%; 08/05/2018 – Microchip qtrly revenue rises 11 pct; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Exits Valvoline, Cuts Microchip

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 100.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 925,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.80M, up from 922,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 15.55 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo Continues to Test Regulators: DealBook Briefing; 22/03/2018 – OMERS Infrastructure Announces Agreement to Acquire Leeward Renewable Energy; 12/04/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions; 11/04/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Common Sense: Punishing Wells Fargo: Just Desserts, or Beating a Dead Horse?; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 15/03/2018 – Caren Bohan: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp owns 0.58% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 324.14 million shares. Transamerica has 1,076 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney stated it has 0.51% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Saybrook Capital Nc holds 5,500 shares. Invesco reported 29.00M shares. The Ohio-based Cleararc Capital has invested 0.85% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Clear Street Ltd invested 0.11% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp reported 7,792 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 14,785 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa owns 853,456 shares. Fiera Cap reported 53,844 shares stake. Moreover, Kj Harrison & Ptnrs has 0.17% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The North Carolina-based Stearns Fincl Gp has invested 0.11% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc accumulated 28.93M shares. Burt Wealth invested 0.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $19.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) by 329,538 shares to 818,537 shares, valued at $192.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 66,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt (NYSE:BAM).

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $113.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $10.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barrett Asset Management Lc holds 0% or 275 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 423,599 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co owns 0.05% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 295,080 shares. Van Eck Corporation holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 1.08M shares. 14,979 are held by Asset. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 6,714 shares. Assetmark holds 168 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schroder Management Gru reported 0.03% stake. Strs Ohio stated it has 17,847 shares. Advsr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.63% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 121,357 shares. 104,145 were accumulated by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Coldstream Capital Mgmt owns 0.09% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 12,419 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 11,900 shares in its portfolio. Argent Trust stated it has 19,437 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Johnson Counsel reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

