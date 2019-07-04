Microchip Technology (MCHP) Position Increased by Bank Of The West; Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Maintains Stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 227,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.23 million, up from 883,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $93.6. About 1.13 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q EPS $1.14; 06/04/2018 – Tiffany Adds Board Member as Three Depart; 04/04/2018 – Tiffany Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – CTA Promotes Karen Chupka to EVP, Tiffany Moore to SVP; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees Mid- to High-Single-Digit FY18 Comparable Sales Growth; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – EXCLUDING ALL CHARGES, QTRLY NET EARNINGS ROSE 15% TO $208 MLN, OR $1.67 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Tiffany’s newest jewels are inspired by paper flowers; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES ROSE 6% AND COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE 1% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 NET INVENTORIES INCREASING APPROXIMATELY IN LINE WITH SALES GROWTH

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 5,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,609 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77 million, up from 88,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 712,077 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech: On Schedule to Close Microsemi Acquisition Sometime During June; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS INTENTION TO OFFER SR SECURED; 23/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Microchip Technology on May 22 for “Pulse amplitude controlled current source for ultrasoun; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 15/05/2018 – Microchip gets China antitrust approval to buy Microsemi; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI DEAL WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ON PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, EXPECT SEVERAL OTHER COUNTRIES TO CLEAR THEIR ANTI-TRUST REVIEW THIS MONTH; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden & Rygel reported 0.03% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 2.96 million shares stake. Fjarde Ap owns 46,938 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Com has 1,309 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Waddell And Reed Finance Incorporated holds 0.59% or 2.87 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt owns 487 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 8,585 shares. Automobile Association holds 0.11% or 508,819 shares. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability Company owns 1,100 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs accumulated 0.03% or 5,978 shares. Partner Fund Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.03M shares. Bennicas & Assoc Inc accumulated 29,133 shares. Sunbelt Secs holds 0.21% or 5,096 shares in its portfolio. First Bancorp Of Omaha owns 173,455 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww owns 57,439 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $751,106 activity. 4,660 shares valued at $424,246 were sold by CHAPMAN MATTHEW W on Friday, February 15.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 6,845 shares to 36,338 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 8,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,085 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

