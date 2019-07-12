Microchip Technology (MCHP) Position Has Upped by Partner Investment Management Lp; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Increased Tutor Perini (TPC) Position by $12.52 Million

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 29.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 736,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.24 million shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.53M, up from 2.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $694.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 137,480 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 18.50% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 07/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Announces Three Low Bids for Civil Projects Totaling $1 Billion; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q EPS 1C EXCL 25C NEGATIVE ARBITRATION DECISION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tutor Perini Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPC); 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Backs FY18 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.30; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 29/03/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI – ALL 3 PROJECTS EXPECTED TO BE AWARDED WITHIN 60 DAYS & SHOULD COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 16 Days; 09/05/2018 – TPC Group Appoints New Senior Vice President, Operations and Vice President, Technology and Engineering

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 15.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 4,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,111 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 26,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $89.73. About 1.33M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 22/05/2018 – Fitch’s Actions Affect $13.3 Billion of Total Microchip Debt; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS INTENTION TO OFFER SR SECURED; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – EXPECTED THAT WITH SUCH NET PROCEEDS TO BE RELEASED TO FINANCE CONSUMMATION OF ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI CORPORATION; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI DEAL WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Microchip Technology Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHP); 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 05/03/2018 – Digital control meets intelligent analog to streamline design; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SEES MICROSEMI MERGER COMPLETED JUNE 2018; 02/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,794 shares to 6,928 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unity Biotechnology Inc by 302,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,962 shares, and cut its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. CHAPMAN MATTHEW W had sold 4,660 shares worth $424,246.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 923,688 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 3,519 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.05% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Arrow invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 59,218 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 7,426 shares. Castleark Management Lc holds 1.1% or 351,407 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Company invested 0.3% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Synovus, Georgia-based fund reported 3,616 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.03% or 880,594 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp has invested 0.04% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) accumulated 2,638 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advisors reported 0.36% stake. Department Mb Bank & Trust N A invested 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 28,477 are held by B And T Cap Dba Alpha Cap.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 143,900 shares to 7.21M shares, valued at $301.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scansource Inc (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 45,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,510 shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.49 million activity.