Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holding Held by Waters Parkerson & Company; Coho Partners LTD Has Increased Position in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (MMC)

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 3,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 161,836 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 158,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Microchip Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $88.31. About 2.49M shares traded or 7.92% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – Microsemi to Showcase Time Sensitive Networking Solutions and Enhanced Software Offerings for Ethernet and IP Networking; 04/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech: On Schedule to Close Microsemi Acquisition Sometime During June; 05/03/2018 – Digital control meets intelligent analog to streamline design; 29/05/2018 – News On Microsemi Corp. (MSCC) Now Under MCHP; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Closing Microsemi Buy In Late May or Early June; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY GETS ANTITRUST CLEARANCE IN TAIWAN,; 15/05/2018 – Microchip gets China antitrust approval to buy Microsemi

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (MMC) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 43,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 2.08M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.17 million, up from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 428,364 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 06/03/2018 MMC CORPORATION – UNIT NORTHPORT (MALAYSIA) BHD ENTERED INTO PRIVATISATION AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA AND PORT KELANG AUTHORITY; 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q NET INCOME 41.3M RINGGIT; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska lnstitutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 21/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – MMC SAYS PLANNED SALE OF MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING TERMINATED; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Pats, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 11,500 shares to 282,026 shares, valued at $13.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 3,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,369 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intlf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Payden & Rygel has 0.03% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Deltec Asset Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Davidson Advsr reported 110,486 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wisconsin Cap Ltd has 2.94% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 39,730 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust accumulated 10,211 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Incorporated Ltd has invested 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Assetmark reported 168 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Legacy Partners Incorporated invested 1.39% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Sva Plumb Wealth Lc stated it has 0.76% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Stephens Inc Ar has 20,504 shares. Pictet Asset Limited holds 0.47% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 2.55M shares. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.05% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 185,475 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) reported 0.09% stake.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microchip (MCHP) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Microchip Technology Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Simplify Power Delivery (PD) in Growing USB Type-Câ„¢ Charging Market with Two USB-PD Solutions from Microchip – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Diligent Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 3,260 shares. First American Bancorp has 0.35% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 51,214 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Hilltop stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Cls Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,512 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of The West owns 2,695 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 5,111 shares. Global Thematic Prns Ltd Company owns 144,510 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Tn stated it has 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 6,786 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd has 0.1% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Checchi Cap Advisers holds 0.05% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 4,986 shares. Atria Investments Lc owns 8,602 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Zeke Cap Lc has invested 0.08% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).