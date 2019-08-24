Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holding Has Boosted by Old National Bancorp; Accenture Ireland (ACN) Shareholder Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Raised Its Position by $3.73 Million as Stock Value Rose

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 468.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 28,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 34,347 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 6,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.58% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $84.58. About 1.99M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O – PRICING OF TWO SERIES OF ITS NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.0 BLN IN AN UNREGISTERED OFFERING; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Tech: Antitrust Review Continues in Several Countries; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closi; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECH -CEO SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM CHINA, ZTE ON EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Gross Margin 61.4%; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 27, 2013 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%; 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Accenture Ireland (ACN) by 53.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 21,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 60,708 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 39,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Accenture Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $192.81. About 2.18M shares traded or 21.49% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 04/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 32,602 shares to 798,037 shares, valued at $37.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 51,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,716 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fiduciary Tru Communication has 0.08% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 16,356 shares. Reliance Tru Communication Of Delaware invested in 7,719 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Limited Liability has 5,411 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Montag A & Assoc Inc has invested 0.15% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Finemark Bankshares And Tru holds 5,273 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0.12% or 464,981 shares. 31,431 were reported by Boston Advsr Lc. Moreover, Oppenheimer And Com Inc has 0.31% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur has invested 2.77% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bahl Gaynor Inc invested 0.8% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). M&T Retail Bank owns 232,053 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank And Tru owns 2,744 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,640 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 8,801 shares stake.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 50,734 shares to 16,442 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 12,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,491 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).