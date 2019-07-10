Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holder Washington Trust Company Has Decreased Stake by $8.68 Million; Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Holder Glacier Peak Capital Decreased Holding as Stock Price Declined

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 77.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 95,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,945 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 122,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $89.36. About 1.34M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TO OFFER SR SECURED NOTES OF MULTIPLE TRANCHES; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Adj EPS $1.40; 12/03/2018 – Zecotek Introduces Innovative Wireless ASIC Microchip For Positron Emission Tomography Medical Imaging; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Closing Microsemi Buy In Late May or Early June; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O – PRICING OF TWO SERIES OF ITS NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.0 BLN IN AN UNREGISTERED OFFERING; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY GETS ANTITRUST CLEARANCE IN TAIWAN,; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) by 47.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 153,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 167,981 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 321,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.48. About 2,793 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) has declined 14.29% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical EBMT News: 24/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Montana 1Q EPS 11c; 05/04/2018 Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA SAYS ON MAY 17, LARRY A. DREYER, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, NOTIFIED CO OF INTENTION TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBMT); 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA – OUTSIDE DIRECTOR AND VICE CHAIRMAN RICK HAYS WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN UPON DREYER S RETIREMENT

Analysts await Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 53.85% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.26 per share. EBMT’s profit will be $2.57M for 10.30 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.21% EPS growth.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (IJR) by 4,776 shares to 18,402 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Trust (TIP).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $751,106 activity. Shares for $424,246 were sold by CHAPMAN MATTHEW W.