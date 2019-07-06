Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holder Waddell & Reed Financial Has Increased Holding by $4.97 Million; Electron Capital Partners Position in Exelon (EXC) Has Decreased as Stock Rose

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 60,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.87 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.30 million, up from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $89.23. About 1.27M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees $300M Synergies in Third Year After Close; 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – REGARDING PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, ON MAY 7TH, 2018, RECEIVED JAPAN ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR MICROSEMI BUY; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Exits Valvoline, Cuts Microchip; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY GETS ANTITRUST CLEARANCE IN TAIWAN,; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 190,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.34M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.23M, down from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.2. About 4.48M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ALL BUT A SMALL PORTION OF ITS BYRON NUCLEAR PLANT ALSO FAILED TO CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Nigro to Succeed Jonathan Thayer as CFO; 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4,285 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $183.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 67,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 627,440 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 1.14M shares to 3.07M shares, valued at $34.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 807,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $601.99 million for 19.84 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

