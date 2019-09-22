Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holder Tegean Capital Management Raised Stake; As Ford Motor Co (F) Shares Declined, White Pine Investment Co Cut Its Position

White Pine Investment Co decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co sold 276,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 75,730 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, down from 352,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 31.41 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Manafort’s ex-son-in-law cut plea deal; 12/04/2018 – Ford Will Drop Its Challenges to Paice’s Patents; 13/03/2018 – GM CEO meets with U.S. regulators on fuel efficiency rules; 03/04/2018 – GM to drop monthly U.S. vehicle sale reports; 21/04/2018 – Ford CEO’s Cost-Cut Plan in Focus During Its Slump –Update; 10/03/2018 – Montreal Gazette: Sources say Doug Ford has won Ontario PC leadership, but official announcement still delayed; 16/05/2018 – FORD SEES ADVERSE IMPACT OF 12C TO 14C IN 2Q ON LOST PRODUCTION; 19/04/2018 – Pickup Truck Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Nissan & Toyota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Paice: Terms of Ford Licensing Agreement Are Confidential; 02/05/2018 – Ford Motor Company And Failure By Not Even Trying

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $90.45. About 2.76 million shares traded or 19.93% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS; 28/03/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL- BELIEVE REVIEW PROCESS IS RUNNING SMOOTHLY; CO OPTIMISTIC IT WILL RECEIVE CLEARANCE SHORTLY; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $2.0B NOTE OFFERING; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Gets U.S. Antitrust Clearance for Microsemi Buy; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP SAYS MICROSEMI APP ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY MOFCOM; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON REPORTS OF MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL – “CANNOT CONFIRM TODAY’S REPORT IN THE PRESS THAT CHINA’S MOFCOM HAS CLEARED” DEAL

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $211.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large (FNDX) by 25,012 shares to 83,348 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 2,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 7.91 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $103,200 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were bought by THORNTON JOHN L.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79 million and $113.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $10.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

