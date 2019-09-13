Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holder Tegean Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $3.01 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Lowered Its Holding

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 6,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 173,611 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.26M, down from 180,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $137. About 13.01M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $95.2. About 1.15 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closi; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 09/05/2018 – Microsemi Agrees to Additonal Disclosures Related to Pending Sale to Microchi; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: China, Signaling Thaw With U.S. Over Trade, Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closing Date of Its Acquisition of Microsemi; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE ON MAY 29, 2018; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP SAYS MICROSEMI APP ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY MOFCOM; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI DEAL WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 12/03/2018 – Zecotek Introduces Innovative Wireless ASIC Microchip For Positron Emission Tomography Medical Imaging

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $694.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,605 shares to 90,139 shares, valued at $18.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 35,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,199 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv has 249,875 shares. The New York-based Spears Abacus Ltd has invested 7.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 795 shares. Geller Advisors Llc has 4,962 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Arrow Corporation accumulated 3.43% or 119,127 shares. Foundry Partners Limited Com reported 7,380 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services owns 38,405 shares. Quantum Capital Management owns 9,346 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Howland Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 4.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hills State Bank holds 75,698 shares. Steadfast Mngmt LP reported 5.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stoneridge Prns Lc holds 104,825 shares. Hemenway Trust Ltd Liability holds 137,265 shares. Majedie Asset Ltd reported 134,064 shares. Cordasco has invested 0.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.06% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 132,945 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability holds 2.30M shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,080 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 184 shares. Mirador Cap Prtn Limited Partnership holds 2,355 shares. Nordea Investment Ab accumulated 41,876 shares. Advent Mgmt De reported 30,000 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 27,753 shares. Alley Communication Llc invested in 11,508 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.07% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Atlantic Union Retail Bank holds 43,538 shares. Chesley Taft Associates Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 6,835 shares. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). The New York-based Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny has invested 0.03% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa invested in 18,996 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79 million and $113.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nelnet Inc (NYSE:NNI).