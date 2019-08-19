Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trimmed Holding by $1.64 Million; Shareholder Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Boosted Ingersoll (IR) Position

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 73,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.62M, up from 951,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $118.58. About 160,523 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 635,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.68 million, down from 655,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $90.2. About 560,090 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 18, 2018; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON REPORTS OF MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL – “CANNOT CONFIRM TODAY’S REPORT IN THE PRESS THAT CHINA’S MOFCOM HAS CLEARED” DEAL; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP RESTATED PACT PROVIDES FOR LOAN FACILITY $3.8B; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees $300M Synergies in Third Year After Close; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ANTICIPATES THAT MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY GETS ANTITRUST CLEARANCE IN TAIWAN,; 02/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES MICROSEMI ACQUISITION; 15/05/2018 – Microchip gets China antitrust approval to buy Microsemi

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rench Wealth holds 2.37% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 43,615 shares. Tegean Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 90,000 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Ser owns 578 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 3,813 shares. Fdx Advsr Incorporated reported 15,293 shares stake. Farmers Bankshares has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Tradewinds Ltd Liability Corporation holds 60 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Foundry Ptnrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 0.29% or 88,028 shares in its portfolio. 88,100 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Kentucky Retirement reported 10,360 shares. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 541,400 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd reported 1,804 shares stake. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2.55M shares. 37 are held by Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Llc.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 15,000 shares to 960,000 shares, valued at $48.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Med Reit Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 11,507 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP holds 76,916 shares. Fort Point Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 2,089 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0.03% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 186,215 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.12% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Ci Invests has invested 0.49% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 6,935 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.18% or 2.32M shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Smithfield Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 2,970 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 64,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Srb Corp holds 0.07% or 6,811 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0% or 2,207 shares. Conning invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). L And S Advsrs invested in 53,425 shares or 0.78% of the stock.

