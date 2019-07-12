Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holder Partner Fund Management LP Cut Position by $465,022; New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Increased Position in Icici Bk LTD (IBN)

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 191,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 961,273 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02M, up from 769,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 4.04 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 14/03/2018 – India’s ICICI Securities IPO seeks up to $620 mln, adding to a busy March; 10/05/2018 – FirstPost: ICICI-Vodafone loan row: Lok Ranjan, government’s nominee on bank board, transferred to Dept of Personnel; 04/04/2018 – ICICI: NO COMMUNICATION FROM INDIA’S FRAUD INVESTIGATION AGENCY; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM; 25/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL (IPRU) – ACQUISITION; 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 86.56 BLN RUPEES VS 75.26 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-India govt wants to keep hands off ICICI Bank row for now – Economic Times; 08/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ICICI Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD 4Q NET INCOME 2.12B RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – INDIA AGENCY QUESTIONED 2 EXECUTIVES OF NUPOWER IN ICICI MATTER

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 5,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.03M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.19M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $91.71. About 1.38 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 22/05/2018 – Fitch’s Actions Affect $13.3 Billion of Total Microchip Debt; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SEES MICROSEMI MERGER COMPLETED JUNE 2018; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ON PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, EXPECT SEVERAL OTHER COUNTRIES TO CLEAR THEIR ANTI-TRUST REVIEW THIS MONTH; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR MICROSEMI BUY; 05/03/2018 – Digital control meets intelligent analog to streamline design; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY DECLARES QTRLY CASH DIV OF 36.35C/SHR; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns a ‘BB+’ First-Time Rating to Microchip Technology; Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46M and $131.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “S, TMUS among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AMD, BA, VALE among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why ICICI Bank Is Outperforming Most Financials – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ICICI Bank (IBN) Stock Down 4.6% as Q4 Earnings Decline – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. The insider CHAPMAN MATTHEW W sold 4,660 shares worth $424,246.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microchip (MCHP) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microchip (MCHP) Completes Microsemi Acquisition for $10.3B – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2018. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microchip (MCHP) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kellogg Company (K) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson Com Limited Com accumulated 161,836 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 46,530 shares. Motco invested 0.51% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Bryn Mawr Trust Comm reported 47,471 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bancorporation Department holds 0.01% or 970 shares. Westfield Capital Lp holds 0.28% or 444,716 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 9,095 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 433 shares. The Washington-based Coldstream Management Inc has invested 0.09% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). South State Corp, a South Carolina-based fund reported 2,536 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.11% or 508,819 shares in its portfolio. Saturna Capital holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 534,079 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 0.01% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 4,356 shares. First Mercantile Trust Communication has invested 0.23% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Miles Cap owns 2,786 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 199,102 shares to 374,860 shares, valued at $89.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 419,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 17.11% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.52 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $299.78 million for 18.20 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% negative EPS growth.