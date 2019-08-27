Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holder Mar Vista Investment Partners Raised Its Stake; Nine Masts Capital LTD Decreased Lg Display Co LTD (LPL) Stake by $1.16 Million as Market Value Declined

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Lg Display Co Ltd (LPL) by 57.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 145,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.87% . The hedge fund held 109,433 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 255,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Lg Display Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.22. About 707 shares traded. LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has declined 35.58% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.58% the S&P500. Some Historical LPL News: 24/04/2018 – LG Display 1Q Loss KRW48.98B Vs Net KRW679.50B; 20/04/2018 – Captivate: Sources: Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Samsung and line up LG Display as a second supplier for its iP; 04/04/2018 – Paju LG Display Factory .. “Roof evacuation 10 people in the structure” (2); 24/04/2018 – LG DISPLAY 1Q LOSS 59.45B WON, EST. LOSS 9.48B WON; 19/03/2018 – LG Display to Showcase Luflex OLED Lighting Products At Light+Building 2018 in Frankfurt, Germany; 24/04/2018 – LG DISPLAY SAYS LCD PANEL PRICES ARE EXPECTED TO STABILIZE DURING SECOND QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – LG DISPLAY DENIES MEDIA REPORTS THAT IT HAS RECEIVED DIRECT INVESTMENT WORTH 1 TRLN WON FROM GOOGLE; 24/04/2018 – LG Display reports first quarterly loss since 2016; 24/04/2018 – LG DISPLAY SAYS EXPECTS 2018 CAPEX TO BE LOWER THAN PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF 9 TRLN WON; 10/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: 6.1-inch iPhone will use LG display found in G7 ThinQ

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 9.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 150,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.44M, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $85.84. About 36,391 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 31/05/2018 – Microsemi to Showcase Time Sensitive Networking Solutions and Enhanced Software Offerings for Ethernet and IP Networking; 31/05/2018 – Increase System Performance in Closed-loop Control Applications with New PIC® and AVR® MCUs; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In U.S. For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Incorporated Prices $2.0 Billion Note Offering; 12/03/2018 – Zecotek Introduces Innovative Wireless ASIC Microchip For Positron Emission Tomography Medical Imaging; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP RESTATED PACT PROVIDES FOR LOAN FACILITY $3.8B; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $200M-$250M; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q EPS 58c; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7,500 shares to 30,500 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 16,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gagnon Ltd Company holds 0.19% or 10,490 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Davis R M Incorporated invested in 555,621 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md stated it has 0.37% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Godsey And Gibb reported 185,021 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca accumulated 47,285 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co Tn invested in 33 shares. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bancshares has invested 0.49% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Trust Company Of Vermont reported 1,837 shares stake. Fifth Third Bank holds 0.2% or 383,941 shares in its portfolio. Fdx holds 0.05% or 15,293 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 36,361 shares. 3,000 are owned by Cullinan Assoc Incorporated. Tiverton Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Sei owns 350,837 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

