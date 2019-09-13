Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holder Harber Asset Management Decreased Position by $696,944 as Valuation Declined; As Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Share Value Rose, Fiera Capital Has Boosted Position

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 8,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 140,390 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.17M, down from 148,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.34. About 152,189 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 20/04/2018 – Microsemi/Microchip Being Reviewed Under Mofcom Simple Procedure; 09/05/2018 – Microsemi Agrees to Additonal Disclosures Related to Pending Sale to Microchi; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closi; 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI DEAL WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Cfr To Microchip Technology; New Senior Secured Debt At Baa3; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP SAYS MICROSEMI APP ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY MOFCOM; 12/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In U.S. For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 400.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 207,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% . The institutional investor held 259,317 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.76M, up from 51,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 4,133 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Limited Company reported 0.02% stake. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.37 million shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.07% or 62,804 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management invested in 80,249 shares. Fil Limited reported 3 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.4% or 2.16M shares in its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 13,118 shares. Frontier Ltd has 1.07M shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Co reported 0.33% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Alesco Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 2,405 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cipher LP reported 22,060 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Prns Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.02% or 42,872 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 17,691 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 110,955 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, down 22.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.68 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $321.44M for 18.19 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.80% EPS growth.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingles Mkts Inc (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 29,602 shares to 236,713 shares, valued at $7.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Tripadvisoor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 114,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 626,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $26.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Munienhanced Fd In (MEN) by 86,062 shares to 133,044 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 12,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,804 shares, and cut its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR).

