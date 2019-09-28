Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holder Castleark Management Lowered Stake by $28.85 Million; Omega Advisors Lifted Its Stake in Hess (HES) by $1.69 Million

Omega Advisors increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors bought 26,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 403,800 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.67M, up from 376,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 3.13 million shares traded or 5.27% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 29/05/2018 – Richland Source: Sullivan joins Whitcomb & Hess; 05/03/2018 – SHALE, DEEPWATWER WON’T BE ENOUGHT TO MEET FUTURE DEMAND: HESS; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS DOESN’T INTEND TO ISSUE NEW DEBT TO FUND GUYANA PROJECT OR ANY OTHER PROJECTS; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND NON-OPERATING INCOME $1,390 MLN VS $1,275 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 49C; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Average Realized Crude Oil Selling Price $59.32/Barrel; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss $106M; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Reflects Material Reduction in Liquidity as Shr Repurchase Plan Is Implemented; 11/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 11/04/2018 – AKER MAY NOT HAVE TO PAY CAPITAL GAINS TAX FOR BUYING HESS’S HES.N 50 PCT STAKE IN DEEPWATER BLOCK – DEPUTY ENERGY MINISTER

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 95.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 335,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 15,980 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, down from 351,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $91.29. About 1.21 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Raises Quarterly Dividend to 36.35c From 36.3c; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Senior Secured Notes Of Microchip Technology; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Cfr To Microchip Technology; New Senior Secured Debt At Baa3; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Anticipates Merger Will Be Completed in June; 17/05/2018 – China Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal, Signaling Thaw With U.S; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $250 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Gross Margin 61.4%; 12/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold HES shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 45,750 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 118 are owned by First Personal Finance Services. Cap Intl Invsts owns 1.40 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.09% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 9.79 million shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.07% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Conning Inc invested in 3,989 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability stated it has 22,151 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eagle Global reported 0.11% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Meyer Handelman Communication accumulated 9,050 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 69,555 shares. Letko Brosseau & stated it has 0.77% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Pnc Fincl Service Group Incorporated Inc owns 49,841 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 21,660 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 146,794 shares.

Omega Advisors, which manages about $12.65 billion and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 100,000 shares to 2.53M shares, valued at $57.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pennymac Financial Services by 696,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,389 shares, and cut its stake in Chimera Investment Corp.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, down 22.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.68 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $311.84 million for 17.42 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nicholas Invest Prtnrs Lp has 77,784 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading reported 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.12% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 248,895 shares. 1,050 were accumulated by Vigilant Cap Limited Liability. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Lc accumulated 0.01% or 58,495 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Lc reported 152,687 shares. Missouri-based Company Fincl Bank has invested 0.05% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Raymond James Tru Na, a Florida-based fund reported 24,084 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.04% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 53,285 shares. Captrust Finance Advisors stated it has 66,260 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 66,152 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 0.03% or 160,491 shares. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 4,392 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 85,857 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Peddock Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.38% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstcash Inc by 17,155 shares to 126,711 shares, valued at $12.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 352,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Itt Inc.