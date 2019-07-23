Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holder Associated Banc-Corp Lowered Position as Market Valuation Declined; Clearbridge Investments Has Cut Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) by $10.53 Million

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 12,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,447 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, down from 84,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $95.57. About 1.72 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ANTICIPATES THAT MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 08/05/2018 – Microchip qtrly revenue rises 11 pct; 22/05/2018 – Fitch’s Actions Affect $13.3 Billion of Total Microchip Debt; 09/05/2018 – Microsemi Agrees to Additonal Disclosures Related to Pending Sale to Microchi; 15/05/2018 – Microchip gets China antitrust approval to buy Microsemi; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Still Needs Taiwan Regulatory OK for Deal

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 146,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.17 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.34 million, down from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $80.56. About 2.66M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 21,110 shares to 29,464 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 3,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 17.11% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.52 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $299.92 million for 18.96 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. LITTLE MITCHELL R sold 3,585 shares worth $326,860.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

