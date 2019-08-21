Microchip Technology (MCHP) Forms $88.89 Double Top; Shorts at EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS ORDINARY (KPIFF) Raised By 109.52%

EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:KPIFF) had an increase of 109.52% in short interest. KPIFF’s SI was 4,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 109.52% from 2,100 shares previously. With 56,300 avg volume, 0 days are for EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:KPIFF)’s short sellers to cover KPIFF’s short positions. The stock increased 6.36% or $0.0037 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0612. About 3,830 shares traded. Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPIFF) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) formed double top with $91.56 target or 3.00% above today’s $88.89 share price. Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) has $21.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $88.89. About 1.77 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Incorporated Prices $2.0 Billion Note Offering; 15/05/2018 – Microchip gets China antitrust approval to buy Microsemi; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER; 12/03/2018 – Zecotek Introduces Innovative Wireless ASIC Microchip For Positron Emission Tomography Medical Imaging; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees $300M Synergies in Third Year After Close; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ANTICIPATES THAT MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba1 CFR TO MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY; NEW SENIOR SEC; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Microchip Technology Incorporated shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Investment Corp owns 0.15% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 413,000 shares. Wisconsin Mgmt Limited Co invested in 39,730 shares or 2.94% of the stock. Naples Global Advsrs reported 31,560 shares stake. 2.28M are held by Century Inc. Duncker Streett And Incorporated owns 1,506 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 37,891 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 334,525 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Llc accumulated 37 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 716,387 shares. Voya Mgmt Lc holds 127,429 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc holds 97,304 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Hightower Limited Liability Company reported 41,065 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Caprock Grp Inc has 0.06% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Invesco Ltd accumulated 3.77 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Pittenger & Anderson Inc has 0% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Among 7 analysts covering Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Microchip Technology has $130 highest and $95 lowest target. $111.71’s average target is 25.67% above currents $88.89 stock price. Microchip Technology had 16 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, May 6 report. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was initiated by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, July 29 by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Thursday, May 9 report. The stock of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Mizuho. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, March 6.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in Europe and North America. The company has market cap of $9.04 million. The company's flagship product line includes WiFi3, a family of multi-channel Wi-Fi access points that target Wi-Fi applications in the high-density Wi-Fi and Internet of Things markets. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are primarily used in convention centers, stadiums, large enterprises, shopping malls, and public areas for access control, offload, and location based services.