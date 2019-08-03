Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Both Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) and Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) are Semiconductor – Broad Line companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microchip Technology Incorporated 88 3.92 N/A 1.47 64.06 Qorvo Inc. 69 2.64 N/A 0.92 79.66

Table 1 highlights Microchip Technology Incorporated and Qorvo Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Qorvo Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Microchip Technology Incorporated. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Qorvo Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Microchip Technology Incorporated and Qorvo Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microchip Technology Incorporated 0.00% 6.9% 1.9% Qorvo Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

Microchip Technology Incorporated’s 1.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 40.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Qorvo Inc. on the other hand, has 1.08 beta which makes it 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Microchip Technology Incorporated is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Qorvo Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Qorvo Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Microchip Technology Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Microchip Technology Incorporated and Qorvo Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Microchip Technology Incorporated 0 1 7 2.88 Qorvo Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 23.78% for Microchip Technology Incorporated with average price target of $109. Competitively the average price target of Qorvo Inc. is $75, which is potential 5.80% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Microchip Technology Incorporated is looking more favorable than Qorvo Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Microchip Technology Incorporated and Qorvo Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 97%. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 2.19%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Qorvo Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Microchip Technology Incorporated -5.43% 3.3% -4.59% 17.31% 1.3% 31.28% Qorvo Inc. -2.71% 3.84% -3.03% 11.84% -9.33% 20.68%

For the past year Microchip Technology Incorporated has stronger performance than Qorvo Inc.

Summary

Microchip Technology Incorporated beats Qorvo Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; and memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, and serial static random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices. In addition, the company licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, and analog products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it provides wafer foundry and assembly and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and application specific integrated circuits, complex programmable logic devices, and aerospace products. It serves automotive, communications, computing, consumer, aerospace, defense, safety, security, medical, and industrial control markets. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Microchip Technology Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Qorvo, Inc. provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PA), low noise amplifiers, switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers. This segment supplies its solutions for use in mobile devices, including smartphones, notebook computers, wearables, tablets, and cellular-based applications for the Internet of things. The IDP segment supplies RF solutions for communications, network infrastructure, and defense applications, such as high performance defense systems, such as radar, electronic warfare and communication systems, Wi-Fi customer premises equipment for home and work, high speed connectivity in long-term evolution and 5G base stations, cloud connectivity via data center communications and telecom transport, and automotive connectivity and smart home solutions. This segment provides high power gallium arsenide, gallium nitride power amplifiers, low noise amplifiers, switches, CMOS system-on-a-chip solutions, premium BAW and SAW filter solutions, and various multichip and hybrid assemblies. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as through a network of domestic and foreign sales representative firms and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Qorvo, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.