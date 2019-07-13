Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) and Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) are two firms in the Semiconductor – Broad Line that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microchip Technology Incorporated 86 4.08 N/A 1.48 58.17 Kopin Corporation 1 4.01 N/A -0.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see Microchip Technology Incorporated and Kopin Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Microchip Technology Incorporated and Kopin Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microchip Technology Incorporated 0.00% 0.6% 0.2% Kopin Corporation 0.00% -41.7% -35.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.33 beta means Microchip Technology Incorporated’s volatility is 33.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Kopin Corporation’s 53.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kopin Corporation are 4.8 and 4.3 respectively. Kopin Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Microchip Technology Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Microchip Technology Incorporated and Kopin Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Microchip Technology Incorporated 0 1 8 2.89 Kopin Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 15.34% upside potential and a consensus price target of $105.78.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Microchip Technology Incorporated and Kopin Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 41.1% respectively. 2.19% are Microchip Technology Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Kopin Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Microchip Technology Incorporated -6.27% -10.25% -5.91% 18.95% -8.2% 19.3% Kopin Corporation -8.87% -11.02% -2.59% -38.92% -64.91% 13.11%

For the past year Microchip Technology Incorporated was more bullish than Kopin Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Microchip Technology Incorporated beats Kopin Corporation.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; and memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, and serial static random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices. In addition, the company licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, and analog products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it provides wafer foundry and assembly and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and application specific integrated circuits, complex programmable logic devices, and aerospace products. It serves automotive, communications, computing, consumer, aerospace, defense, safety, security, medical, and industrial control markets. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Microchip Technology Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells wearable technologies and display products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The companyÂ’s Kopin Wearable technology includes component technologies, which can be integrated to create products and proprietary headset systems, which use voice as the primary user interface and through the use of wireless technologies can contact other users, devices, or information from the cloud. It provides components, including high density color or monochrome miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as offers headset systems. The companyÂ’s display products are used in military, consumer, electronic, and industrial products, such as thermal weapon sights, digital cameras, virtual and augmented reality gaming, training and simulation products, and metrology tools. It sells its components directly, as well as through distributors to original equipment manufacturers; and military display products directly to prime contractors of the United States government or to foreign companies. Kopin Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.