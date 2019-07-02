Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY)

As Semiconductor – Broad Line companies, Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microchip Technology Incorporated 85 3.99 N/A 1.48 58.17 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 16 3.34 N/A 0.99 16.31

Table 1 demonstrates Microchip Technology Incorporated and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Microchip Technology Incorporated. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Microchip Technology Incorporated and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microchip Technology Incorporated 0.00% 0.6% 0.2% Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% 18.3% 10.2%

Risk & Volatility

Microchip Technology Incorporated’s 1.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Microchip Technology Incorporated are 2.9 and 1.8. Competitively, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation has 1.8 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Microchip Technology Incorporated and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Microchip Technology Incorporated 0 1 8 2.89 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 17.87% upside potential and an average target price of $105.78. Competitively the consensus target price of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation is $18.27, which is potential -17.96% downside. The data provided earlier shows that Microchip Technology Incorporated appears more favorable than Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Microchip Technology Incorporated and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 82.6% respectively. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 2.19%. Comparatively, 0.5% are Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Microchip Technology Incorporated -6.27% -10.25% -5.91% 18.95% -8.2% 19.3% Cypress Semiconductor Corporation -3.71% -0.43% 2.68% 21.63% -1.59% 26.42%

For the past year Microchip Technology Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.

Microchip Technology Incorporated beats on 10 of the 12 factors Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; and memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, and serial static random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices. In addition, the company licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, and analog products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it provides wafer foundry and assembly and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and application specific integrated circuits, complex programmable logic devices, and aerospace products. It serves automotive, communications, computing, consumer, aerospace, defense, safety, security, medical, and industrial control markets. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Microchip Technology Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT). This segment also offers wireless IoT connectivity solutions. The Memory Products Division provides NOR and NAND flash memories, static random access memory (SRAM) products, HyperRAm, synchronous and asynchronous SRAMs, nvSRAMs, F-RAM ferroelectric memory devices, and specialty memories and clocks. The company serves various markets, including automotive, industrial, consumer, computation, white goods, communications, handsets, PC peripherals, mobile devices, networking, telecommunications, video, data communications, and medical markets. It sells its semiconductor products through distributors and manufacturing representative firms, as well as through sales force to direct original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers. The company has a strategic foundry partnership with HuaHong Grace Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation and United Microelectronics Corporation. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.