Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) and Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00 Illumina Inc. 314 12.99 N/A 5.77 51.91

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical Inc. 0.00% -123.2% -86.6% Illumina Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 12.6%

Risk & Volatility

Microbot Medical Inc. is 388.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 4.88. Illumina Inc.’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Microbot Medical Inc. Its rival Illumina Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 3.3 respectively. Illumina Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Microbot Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Microbot Medical Inc. and Illumina Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Illumina Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Microbot Medical Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 57.48% and an $10 consensus target price. Competitively Illumina Inc. has a consensus target price of $334.33, with potential upside of 11.11%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Microbot Medical Inc. seems more appealing than Illumina Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.7% of Microbot Medical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.7% of Illumina Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 20.62% are Microbot Medical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Illumina Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Microbot Medical Inc. -5.34% 36.29% -12.09% -16.85% -24.11% 301.74% Illumina Inc. -1.52% -19.23% -3.46% 9.84% 3.51% -0.18%

For the past year Microbot Medical Inc. had bullish trend while Illumina Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Illumina Inc. beats Microbot Medical Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops next generation micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The companyÂ’s product candidates include Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and TipCAT, a semi-disposable, flexible, and self-propelled endoscope for use in colonoscopy procedures, as well as ViRob, a revolutionary autonomous crawling micro-robot technology, which can be controlled remotely or within the body. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Yokneam, Israel.

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The companyÂ’s sequencing by synthesis technology provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes. It also offers arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow for the detection of known genetic markers on a single array. In addition, the company provides various library preparation and sequencing kits to simplify workflows and accelerate analysis; and genome sequencing, genotyping, and non-invasive prenatal testing services. It serves genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrigenomics, commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies. The company markets and distributes its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as through life-science distributors. It has collaboration agreements with IBM Watson Health to access genome data interpretation by integrating Watson for genomics into IlluminaÂ’s BaseSpace Sequence Hub and tumor sequencing process; and NRGene to develop new molecular breeding tools for cattle to support global food production. The company also has a co-development agreement with Munich Leukemia Laboratory GmbH and IBM Watson Health to build a cognitive technology prototype to help researchers improve leukemia treatment. Illumina, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.