Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT)’s Financial Results Comparing With electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) and electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical Inc. 6 0.00 3.72M -2.45 0.00 electroCore Inc. 3 0.00 20.07M -2.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Microbot Medical Inc. and electroCore Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Microbot Medical Inc. and electroCore Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical Inc. 63,604,965.29% -123.2% -86.6% electroCore Inc. 770,471,035.36% -83% -74.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Microbot Medical Inc. are 3 and 3. Competitively, electroCore Inc. has 10.7 and 10.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. electroCore Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Microbot Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Microbot Medical Inc. and electroCore Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 electroCore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Microbot Medical Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 101.61% and an $10 average price target. Meanwhile, electroCore Inc.’s average price target is $9, while its potential upside is 383.87%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, electroCore Inc. is looking more favorable than Microbot Medical Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.7% of Microbot Medical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 15.6% of electroCore Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 20.62% of Microbot Medical Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 10.6% are electroCore Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Microbot Medical Inc. -5.34% 36.29% -12.09% -16.85% -24.11% 301.74% electroCore Inc. -6% -28.43% -77.8% -77.58% -89.55% -77.48%

For the past year Microbot Medical Inc. has 301.74% stronger performance while electroCore Inc. has -77.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors electroCore Inc. beats Microbot Medical Inc.

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops next generation micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The companyÂ’s product candidates include Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and TipCAT, a semi-disposable, flexible, and self-propelled endoscope for use in colonoscopy procedures, as well as ViRob, a revolutionary autonomous crawling micro-robot technology, which can be controlled remotely or within the body. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Yokneam, Israel.

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.